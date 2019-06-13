Ukrainian Lawmaker Rabinovich Calls on President to Unblock Russian Social Networks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Ukrainian lawmaker and one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Vadim Rabinovich, called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to unblock Russian social networks VK (also known as Vkontakte) and OK (also known as Odnoklassniki) as well as other Russian websites and online services.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko banned two popular social media sites, VK and OK, along with the email server mail.ru and the search engine Yandex on May 16, 2017. The order also banned a number of Russian news sites and individual journalists.

"Dear President! As an incumbent head of state you have a right to suspend illegal decrees of your predecessor. We ask you to unblock the VK and Odnoklassniki websites as well as the Yandex service. Unfreeze accounts of 4 million Ukrainians in the WebMoney payment system and annul the shameful language law of [chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Andriy] Parubiy.

Do not let Ukraine to get mired in the shadow of middle Ages! We are free people and live in a state, different from North Korea. Thank you!" Rabinovich wrote on his Facebook page.

Last month, Poroshenko signed a law that expanded the use of the Ukrainian language in public life. The law makes the Ukrainian language mandatory for state and local authorities, educational institutions and the service sector.

Relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated in 2014 after Crimea's reunification with Russia and the start of the crisis in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs and being involved in the conflict in Donbas.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, stressing that it is not party to the internal conflict in Ukraine and wanted the country to overcome its political and economic crises.