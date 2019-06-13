UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Lawmaker Savchenko Says Ukraine Must Have Neutral Status For Some Time

Muhammad Irfan 24 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Ukrainian Lawmaker Savchenko Says Ukraine Must Have Neutral Status for Some Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Ukrainian lawmaker Nadezhda Savchenko said on Wednesday that Ukraine must have a neutral status and refrain from joining any blocs for some time in order to solve its internal problems.

"Ukraine should have a neutral status for some time in order to do its home tasks. We cannot wait for someone's help with our problems. Someone, who will help us to solve our problems, may turn out to be unfriendly and may seize us. Someone, who does not want to solve our problems, will only run down the clock and that will change nothing," Savchenko told the NewsOne broadcaster.

She pointed out that Ukraine should focus on its internal problems.

"We have access to a sea, many natural resources as well as plants that are producing high-quality equipment.

However, that does not work properly now.  If we manage to restore that, Ukraine will become strong and independent," Savchenko added.

Ukraine has been striving to join the European Union and NATO since the change of power back in the country back in 2014. In February, then-Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko signed a law that introduced changes to the Ukrainian constitution to enshrine in the document Kiev's course on joining NATO and the European Union

Both blocs, however, repeatedly stated that it was premature to speak about Ukraine joining them until the country met the necessary criteria.

