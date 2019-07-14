UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Lawmaker Says Kiev's Blockade Of Crimea, Donbas Pushed Ukrainians Away

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 11:40 AM

Ukrainian Lawmaker Says Kiev's Blockade of Crimea, Donbas Pushed Ukrainians Away

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Muraiev believes that Kiev has alienated Ukrainian people from their country by imposing a blockade on Crimea and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in Donbas, adding that it was the lawmakers' duty to demand that the blockade be removed.

"People always think where it suits them ... By arranging the blockade, the authorities, the government, parliament, the president essentially pushed people away: they do not associate with Ukraine," Muraiev told the Nash broadcaster.

The lawmaker added that the lifting of the trade, transport, economic and social blockade of Crimea and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics would be the first step towards peace.

"And this is our task, we will be demanding it, we will insist that [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy ... hear us and do this immediately," the politician stressed.

 Crimea's reunification with Russia was officially declared in March 2014, after almost 97 percent of those who voted in the regional referendum on the issue chose to reunite with Russia.

