Ukrainian Lawmaker Says Ukraine Will Not Hold Parliamentary Elections in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Ukraine will not hold parliamentary elections in October due to the extension of martial law in the country, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Thursday.

"There will be no parliamentary elections in Ukraine in late October. The (Verkhovna) Rada has extended martial law until November 16," Goncharenko wrote on Telegram.