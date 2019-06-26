The Ukrainian delegation said it was leaving the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Ukrainian delegation said it was leaving the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ).

A Sputnik correspondent reported that immediately after the adoption of the resolution, which reinstated Russia's credentials, the Ukrainian delegation went to the center of the hall, a small statement was read without a microphone.

Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko went up to the microphone and said: "We are leaving."

PACE on Wednesday adopted a resolution in which it confirmed the Russian delegation's credentials in full.