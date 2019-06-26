UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Lawmaker Says Ukraine's Delegation Leaving PACE

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:42 PM

Ukrainian Lawmaker Says Ukraine's Delegation Leaving PACE

The Ukrainian delegation said it was leaving the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Ukrainian delegation said it was leaving the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

A Sputnik correspondent reported that immediately after the adoption of the resolution, which reinstated Russia's credentials, the Ukrainian delegation went to the center of the hall, a small statement was read without a microphone.

Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko went up to the microphone and said: "We are leaving."

PACE on Wednesday adopted a resolution in which it confirmed the Russian delegation's credentials in full.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Russia Europe Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Azza bint Abdullah chairs meeting of Permanent Soc ..

45 minutes ago

Chris Gayle confirms retirement plans are on hold

3 minutes ago

PACE Decision to Ratify Russia's Credentials Shows ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, May to meet at G20 after spy scandal

3 minutes ago

Dr. Yasmin Rashid directs screening of prisoners i ..

3 minutes ago

Poor diet linked to cancer: Study

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.