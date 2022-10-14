UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Lawmaker Upbeat After Musk Cuts Starlink Funding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko put on a brave front on Friday after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company could no longer afford to pay for Ukraine's access to the Starlink internet service

SpaceX reportedly wrote a letter to the Pentagon asking the US government to foot the bill that Musk estimated at $20 million a month.

"This is normal practice. Musk's company made good PR helping Ukraine and then sent a letter asking the Pentagon to pay for the use of Starlink. Nothing tragic, nothing scandalous here.

It's business and profits are on everyone's mind," Goncharenko said on social media.

"Ukraine is grateful to Musk for Starlink and we will now be grateful to the Pentagon and the people of the United States for paying for the terminals. Hold the line and don't panic," he added.

Musk said on social media on Friday that the cut in funding was his response to former Ukrainian envoy to Germany Andrij Melnyk who told the billionaire to "f*ck off" after Musk proposed a solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

Internet Business Ukraine Social Media Pentagon Company Germany United States Elon Musk SpaceX Government Million

