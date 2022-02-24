Ukrainian Lawmakers Ask Zelenskyy to Start Talks With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) A group of Ukrainian lawmakers led by Vadim Novinsky on Thursday wrote a letter to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asked him to immediately start talks with Russia.

"Volodymyr Aleksandrovich! We appeal to you with a request to immediately begin negotiations with the president of the Russian Federation on the conditions for ending the bloody confrontation and concluding an appropriate agreement," the letter, published by Novinsky on Facebook, said.