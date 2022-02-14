Ukrainian Lawmakers Not Considering Changes to Constitution on NATO Membership - Speaker

The Ukrainian Parliament's Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Monday that Verkhovna Rada's lawmakers are not considering the issue of altering Ukraine's constitution with regard to the country's commitment to enter NATO

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The Ukrainian Parliament's Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said on Monday that Verkhovna Rada's lawmakers are not considering the issue of altering Ukraine's constitution with regard to the country's commitment to enter NATO.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said that Kiev may abandon its desire to join NATO in order to avoid war. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has since said that the words were taken out of context.

"I confirm that membership in NATO is a part of Ukraine's constitution. At present, there are no discussions, negotiations or questions on changes in the constitution concerning Ukraine's membership in NATO. It is a sovereign right of every country to decide on its' vector of development, and no one has the right to point at red lines or at the impossibility of taking certain decisions by a sovereign state," Stefanchuk said.

In December 2014, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine amended two laws by renouncing the non-aligned status of the state.

In February 2019, the Ukrainian parliament adopted constitutional amendments which signaled the country's commitment to integration into the EU and NATO.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. The EU also expressed concerns over the possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of an escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.