Ukrainian leader Urges to Seek New Dialogue Format With Moscow After Normandy Talks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says a new dialogue format with Moscow must be found in order for lasting peace to be achieved in the troubled southeastern regions.

"It's all very simple. What do we want? We need results, that's what I think ... If we want to resolve something, to return people, then we need to find a dialogue format [with Moscow] that will be more or less correct," Zelenskyy said at a press briefing following the joint press conference of Normandy Four leaders.

He added that he "felt" some "concessions" during one-on-one talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that were held after the Normandy Four summit on Monday.

"Let's say for now - it's a draw," Zelenskyy told reporters, commenting on his first face-to-face meeting with Putin.

The Monday summit was the first Normandy talks since October 2016, and the first time Zelenskyy and Putin met face-to-face.

The Normandy Four format was established in June 2014 to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Then, the leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine met on the sidelines of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landing operations in Normandy.