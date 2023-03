Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu arrived in Kiev and visited the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the country's parliament, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu arrived in Kiev and visited the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the country's parliament, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko said on Tuesday.

"Today, the @ua_parliament (the Ukrainian parliament) has a special guest! The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, @UrmasReinsal (Urmas Reinsalu), visited us," Goncharenko wrote on Twitter.

He also thanked Estonia and its people "for everything they have done and are doing for Ukraine."

No further details of the visit have been revealed yet.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Kyodo new agency reported that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in Kiev to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.