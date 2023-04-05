A Ukrainian light-engine plane crashed in Russia's Bryansk region on Wednesday, the regional border department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia said, adding that border guards detained the pilot

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) A Ukrainian light-engine plane crashed in Russia's Bryansk region on Wednesday, the regional border department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia said, adding that border guards detained the pilot.

"For unknown reasons, the plane crashed near the village of Butovsk, Bryansk region. A pilot (citizen of Ukraine) who tried to escape to Ukrainian territory was detained by a border patrol," the department said in a statement.