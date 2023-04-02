UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Losses In Donetsk Direction Exceed 210 Soldiers In Past Day - Moscow

April 02, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The Russian armed forces have destroyed over 210 military personnel and mercenaries, as well as three Turkish armored carriers Kirpi and a Msta-B howitzer of the Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, over 210 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries, three Turkish armored personnel carriers Kirpi, three armored combat vehicles, four cars, three pick-up trucks, as well as one Msta-B howitzer have been destroyed in the course of active operations of units and artillery fire of the Southern grouping of (Russian) forces over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

