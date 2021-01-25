Ukrainian Marines Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Donbas - Defense Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Ukrainian marines have held military drills with live-fire exercises in the combat zone in Donbas, the country's defense ministry said Monday.

"The servicemen from an independent marines brigade have conducted tactical exercises with live shooting at one of the military training sites in the area of JFO [Joint Forces Operation].

In the context of providing security to a marine coast, the rifle team executed a mission of providing support to combined arms units," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the unit was able to hit all given targets during the exercise.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.