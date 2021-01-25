UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Marines Conduct Live-Fire Exercise In Donbas - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Ukrainian Marines Conduct Live-Fire Exercise in Donbas - Defense Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Ukrainian marines have held military drills with live-fire exercises in the combat zone in Donbas, the country's defense ministry said Monday.

"The servicemen from an independent marines brigade have conducted tactical exercises with live shooting at one of the military training sites in the area of JFO [Joint Forces Operation].

In the context of providing security to a marine coast, the rifle team executed a mission of providing support to combined arms units," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the unit was able to hit all given targets during the exercise.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.

Related Topics

Ukraine Luhansk Donetsk Independence April All From Government

Recent Stories

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

18 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

27 minutes ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

57 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

57 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

1 hour ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.