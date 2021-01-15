UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Marines Conduct Live Fire Exercises With New Vehicles In Donbas - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:31 PM

Ukrainian Marines Conduct Live Fire Exercises With New Vehicles in Donbas - Ministry

Ukrainian marines conducted live-fire exercises in the war-torn Donetsk region using Kozak-2 armored vehicles, the press service for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Ukrainian marines conducted live-fire exercises in the war-torn Donetsk region using Kozak-2 armored vehicles, the press service for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

"At one of the ranges in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, the marines practiced their driving and shooting skills on Kozak-2 armored cars.

In particular, combat training sessions were conducted with gunners and drivers," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the recently received equipment expanded the combat capabilities of the marines, since those vehicles had certain advantages over other similar models. Kozak-2 vehicles were developed for the Ukrainian army in 2014 and commissioned for service in 2016. They are used in the Joint Forces Operation, formerly the Anti-Terrorist Operation, against rebel Donbas militias.

Related Topics

Army Vehicles Donetsk 2016

Recent Stories

Iran Assesses Washington's Return to JCPOA Without ..

17 seconds ago

Ugandan Opposition Candidate Bobi Wine Claims His ..

19 seconds ago

Billionaire right-winger Adelson buried in Jerusal ..

22 seconds ago

For arrested over packing fake Mobil oil in renown ..

24 seconds ago

Multan Press Club thanks CM Buzdar for resolving p ..

4 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 9600 grams cannabis foiled

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.