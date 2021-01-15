Ukrainian Marines Conduct Live Fire Exercises With New Vehicles in Donbas - Ministry

Ukrainian marines conducted live-fire exercises in the war-torn Donetsk region using Kozak-2 armored vehicles, the press service for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Ukrainian marines conducted live-fire exercises in the war-torn Donetsk region using Kozak-2 armored vehicles, the press service for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

"At one of the ranges in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, the marines practiced their driving and shooting skills on Kozak-2 armored cars.

In particular, combat training sessions were conducted with gunners and drivers," the ministry said.

The ministry added that the recently received equipment expanded the combat capabilities of the marines, since those vehicles had certain advantages over other similar models. Kozak-2 vehicles were developed for the Ukrainian army in 2014 and commissioned for service in 2016. They are used in the Joint Forces Operation, formerly the Anti-Terrorist Operation, against rebel Donbas militias.