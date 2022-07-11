UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Marines Got Training On Hand Signals Used In NATO, US Armies

Published July 11, 2022

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) A textbook titled "Light Infantry Tactics: For Small Teams," by Christopher Larsen, fully translated into Ukrainian, has been found on the laptop of a Ukrainian marine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The textbook covers topics on camouflage, infantry movement techniques and land navigation. A total of 30 pages are dedicated to hand and arm signals used by the US army and special forces to communicate with fellow soldiers, commanders and subordinates during combat operations.

The book teaches 28 standard hand and arm signals, showing pictures with small annotations on how to indicate the distance to a detected object, indicate a number, give a sign that an enemy is approaching and so on.

This is not the first instance when foreign textbooks are discovered at the territories abandoned by Ukrainian forces. In May, the Russian military found a book titled "Campaign. English for the military" published by the UK-based Macmillan house, at a base of Ukrainian nationalist battalion Azov (under criminal investigation in Russia) in Mariupol. The textbook had exercises that teach reading NATO maps, recognizing standard NATO map symbols used to note different types of army units and fortifications.

