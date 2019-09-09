UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Marines To Take Part In Platinum Eagle Drills In Romania - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Ukrainian marines are to take part in the Platinum Eagle-2019 international military drills, organized by the Black Sea Rotational Force, in Romania, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The Black Sea Rotational Force is a United States Marine Corps task force deployed to Eastern Europe for rapid crisis response in coordination with other countries in the region. It conducts an annual exercise to enhance combat cooperation between marine units from various Eastern European countries.

"A platoon of Ukrainian marines has arrived in Romania where it will take part in the Platinum Eagle-2019 international exercises (the second part), which are organized as a part of activities to train troops of the Black Sea Rotational Force," the ministry said in its statement.

The exercises will be conducted from September 10 to September 20 at the Babadag training center and will feature approximately 300 servicemen from Bulgaria, Georgia, Moldavia, Romania, Ukraine and the United States.

According to the ministry, the participants will practice shooting, maneuvering and counter-attacking as a multinational task force.

