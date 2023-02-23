Ukrainian Media Report Explosion in Odesa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) An explosion rocked the Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Thursday, Ukrainian media reported.

Ukrainian news channel Klymenko Time reported that the blast occurred in the city center.

Several local Telegram channels published photos purportedly showing fire and smoke following the blast, but there has not yet been any official confirmation of links between the blast and the fire.

No air raid warnings were issued in the region.