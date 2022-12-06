UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Media Report Explosions In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022

Ukrainian Media Report Explosions in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Ukrainian publication Strana.ua has reported that explosions occurred in the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

No other details have been provided yet.

Later, Vladimir Rogov from the administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region, said that "explosions can also be heard" in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia, promising "details later." Strana.ua also reported blasts in Zaporizhzhia.

On Monday, media reported explosions in a number of regions of Ukraine after an air raid warning was issued. In addition, Ukrainian media reported that the Kirovohrad, Odessa and Zhytomyr regions of Ukraine were partially blacked out.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirmed damage to energy facilities the in Kiev, Vinnitsa and Odessa regions after missile attacks.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country.

