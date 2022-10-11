UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Media Report Explosions In Rivne, Kryvyi Rih, Kiev Region

Published October 11, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Explosions occurred in Ukraine's Rivne, Kryvyi Rih and the Kiev Region on Tuesday morning, Ukrainian media reported.

The air defense system is believed to be operating in the Kiev region, according to the Television Service of News.

The Priamyi broadcaster also reported about the air defense system working in Kryvyi Rih.

Earlier in the day, blasts occurred in the central-western Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia and the Black Sea coastal region of Odesa, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua.

All the explosions took place after air raid alerts went off throughout the country.

