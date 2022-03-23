Ukrainian Media Report That Zelenskyy Will Speak at NATO Summit Via Video Link

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak via video link at an extraordinary NATO summit, which will be held on March 24 in Brussels, UNIAN reported citing Zelenskyy's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.