Ukrainian Militants in Mariupol Refuse to Surrender, Clashes Continue

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2022) Ukrainian militants who holed up at the Azovstal and Ilyich plants in Mariupol have refused to lay down their arms, and the fighting carries on, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

Russian and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) troops are fighting near the two Mariupol plants.

As of 09:00 GMT, the militants continued heavy resistance.

"The situation on the front lines is tense. But we are steadily moving forward. We are already entering Azovstal. Ilyich is almost ours ... What truce? What is there to talk about? They have ignored our proposal and received the response," a DPR commander with the code name "Khokhol" said.