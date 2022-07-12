Ukrainian Militants Involved in Terrorism in Zaporizhzhia to Be 'Eliminated' - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Ukrainian terrorists and saboteurs operating in Zaporizhzhia Region could be "eliminated" upon arrest, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the region, told Sputnik.

"More and more of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's militants, who dare to encroach on peaceful life in our region, are eliminated during detention," Rogov said, adding that the property of the families of terrorists and their accomplices could be confiscated.

Rogov told Sputnik that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is experiencing difficulties in recruiting people to carry out terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage in Zaporizhzhia despite the fact that "the price tag has risen sharply."

Earlier, Rogov told Sputnik that Ukrainian troops had made an unsuccessful attempt to carry out an offensive in the Zaporizhzhia Region, but met a tough rebuff, and were forced to flee.

He added that the city of Zaporizhzhia, currently under the control of Ukrainian troops, is waiting to be liberated.

The Kherson Region and most of Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Local military-civilian administrations have already been formed in the two regions, the broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has been launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. Both regions have announced plans to hold referendums for accession to Russia.