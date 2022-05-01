UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Militants Mine Dam In Dnipropetrovsk Region - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists have mined a dam of the Mykolaivske reservoir in the city of Marhanets located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, plan to undermine it and blame the Russian armed forces for the incident, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"In the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, militants of the Ukrainian armed formations have mined a dam of the Mykolaivske reservoir, which the nationalists plan to blow up, blaming 'allegedly advancing units of Russian troops' for this," Mizintsev said.

He also warned that if the dam is blown up, the city and nearby villages with a total over 45,000 inhabitants will be flooded. According to the general, the incident will undermine life-sustaining systems and result in a sharp deterioration in the health and epidemiological situation and an increase in the number of infectious diseases in the Nikopol region.

