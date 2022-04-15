UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass In Donbas - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Ukrainian 'Militants' Mined Dam, Overpass in Donbas - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Ukrainian militants have mined a dam and an overpass in the Donbas, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said on Thursday.

"In Svetlodarsk, the Donetsk People's Republic, militants of Ukrainian armed formations mined the dam of the reservoir of the Uglegorsk thermal power plant (the Luhan River). In the event of an explosion, the city of Svetlodarsk, the villages of Mironovsky, Luganskoye and a number of other localities with a total population of more than 15,000 people will be in the zone of possible flooding," Mizintsev told a briefing.

The defense official added that Ukrainian forces have mined an overpass through the railroad tracks in the Kostyantynivka town and plan "blow it up and accuse Russian armed forces of destroying civilian infrastructure." According to Mizintsev, the Western media will than share another fake report about "atrocities committed by Russians."

