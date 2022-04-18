UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Militants Shelled Hospital Sheltering People In Mariupol - DPR Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MARIUPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Militants from the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov shelled the city hospital of Mariupol forcing people to jump out of the windows, commander of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) unit told Sputnik.

Earlier this month, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) reported that several dozen people died at the hands of Ukrainian militants in this hospital. The Russian Investigative Committee worked on the spot.

"This hospital was destroyed by them - 'Azov.' We went in, they started shooting. We saw that civilians were still there, but they fired anyway. Civilians jumped right out of the windows, but they still fired. It was obvious. They ignored and continued shelling. They do not care who to shoot at.

Absolutely. Civilian or military," a DPR commander said.

Mariupol, the second largest city in the DPR, at the time of the proclamation of its independence in 2014, has been under control of the Ukrainian forces. The city has been a site of intense fighting in recent weeks.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

