Ukrainian Militants Shoot Captured Russian Officers in Head - French Volunteer

Members of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov (under criminal investigation in Russia) shot captured Russian soldiers in their knees and officers in their heads for no apparent reasons, former French serviceman Adrien Bocquet, who returned from a humanitarian mission in Ukraine, said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Members of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi battalion Azov (under criminal investigation in Russia) shot captured Russian soldiers in their knees and officers in their heads for no apparent reasons, former French serviceman Adrien Bocquet, who returned from a humanitarian mission in Ukraine, said.

"Those people (Russian captives), who admitted being officers, were shot in the head. That is what is happening in Bucha and throughout Ukraine. The Azov battalion can say whatever it wants, but I have been there and I have seen what is going on there," Bocquet told French broadcaster Sud Radio.

The former French serviceman also said he has footage showing Russian military being shot in knees by Ukrainian militants.

"I have seen Russian captives being bound and badly beaten up.

.. They were brought in threes or fours in minibuses. Each military leaving a bus took a bullet in a knee from a Kalashnikov rifle. I have several videos confirming this, otherwise I would not let myself state this," Bocquet added.

He also said that fighters of the Azov battalion had refused to answer questions, leaving the reasons of their brutality unclear.

On Tuesday, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said that the organization has credible information about Ukrainian troops torturing Russian prisoners. According to Bogner, captured Russian soldiers are experiencing ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by the Ukrainian armed forces. The UN representative stressed that this torture violates fundamental rules of international humanitarian law.