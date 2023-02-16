UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing IS Terrorist Group Patch Filmed By Danish Reporters

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing IS Terrorist Group Patch Filmed by Danish Reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A Ukrainian serviceman wearing a military uniform with a patch allegedly associated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has been caught on video broadcast by Danish broadcaster DRTV.

The broadcaster's reporters filmed news coverage in Ukraine and captured footage of two Ukrainian soldiers in military gear, one of whom sported a patch presumably affiliated with the IS terrorist group.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the United States was actively recruiting jihadists affiliated with IS and al-Qaeda (terrorist groups, banned in Russia) for terrorist attacks in Russia and other former Soviet countries, adding that the US had recruited 60 militants and conducted their training at the Al-Tanf military base in Syria.

