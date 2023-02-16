UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing IS Terrorist Group Patch Filmed By Danish Reporters

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing IS Terrorist Group Patch Filmed by Danish Reporters

A Ukrainian serviceman wearing a military uniform with a patch allegedly associated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has been caught on video broadcast by Danish broadcaster DRTV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A Ukrainian serviceman wearing a military uniform with a patch allegedly associated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has been caught on video broadcast by Danish broadcaster DRTV.

The broadcaster's reporters filmed news coverage in Ukraine and captured footage of two Ukrainian soldiers in military gear, one of whom sported a patch presumably affiliated with the IS terrorist group.

Later in the day, the Russian Embassy in Denmark responded to the controversial footage, saying that the uniform showed the real values of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Correspondents of the Danish tv channel @DRNyheder captured a Ukrainian soldier whose uniform is 'decorated' with a chevron with #ISIS symbols. Another clear example of what values the Ukrainian military adheres to," the embassy tweeted.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the United States was actively recruiting jihadists affiliated with IS and al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) for terrorist attacks in Russia and other former Soviet countries, adding that the US had recruited 60 militants and conducted their training at the Al-Tanf military base in Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Ukraine Russia United States Denmark TV

Recent Stories

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear ..

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear Industry From 10th EU Sanctio ..

12 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian ..

Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian 'war criminals'

12 minutes ago
 Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Spe ..

Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pe ..

12 minutes ago
 Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating hea ..

Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating health, environmental hazards: VC ..

12 minutes ago
 Election campaign to end 48 hours before polling d ..

Election campaign to end 48 hours before polling day in Rajanpur: The Election C ..

12 minutes ago
 PM meets President Erdogan; expresses condolences ..

PM meets President Erdogan; expresses condolences over loss of lives in massive ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.