Ukrainian Military Allegedly Wearing IS Terrorist Group Patch Filmed by Danish Reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A Ukrainian serviceman wearing a military uniform with a patch allegedly associated with the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has been caught on video broadcast by Danish broadcaster DRTV.

The broadcaster's reporters filmed news coverage in Ukraine and captured footage of two Ukrainian soldiers in military gear, one of whom sported a patch presumably affiliated with the IS terrorist group.

Later in the day, the Russian Embassy in Denmark responded to the controversial footage, saying that the uniform showed the real values of Ukrainian soldiers.

"Correspondents of the Danish tv channel @DRNyheder captured a Ukrainian soldier whose uniform is 'decorated' with a chevron with #ISIS symbols. Another clear example of what values the Ukrainian military adheres to," the embassy tweeted.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the United States was actively recruiting jihadists affiliated with IS and al-Qaeda (terrorist group banned in Russia) for terrorist attacks in Russia and other former Soviet countries, adding that the US had recruited 60 militants and conducted their training at the Al-Tanf military base in Syria.