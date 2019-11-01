UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Military Announces Completion Of Disengagement Near Zolote

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:12 PM

Ukrainian Military Announces Completion of Disengagement Near Zolote

Ukrainian military has completed disengagement of troops and military hardware in the area of Zolote in Donbas, Andrey Ageev, the head of the press service of the Joint Forces Operation, said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Ukrainian military has completed disengagement of troops and military hardware in the area of Zolote in Donbas, Andrey Ageev, the head of the press service of the Joint Forces Operation, said on Friday.

The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic completed the disengagement earlier in the day.

"We have completed the separation of troops and hardware in Zolote. The next step will be verification or tracking and checking of our report about disengagement under the supervision of the special mission of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe]. They are checking both our forces and the opponent's forces, whether they have really been withdrawn, using drones," Ageev said in a statement, as quoted by the UNN news agency.

Related Topics

Luhansk

Recent Stories

National Junior & National Youth Athletic Champion ..

6 minutes ago

New Zealand captain Read bows out in typical fashi ..

6 minutes ago

Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in 3rd T ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner vows to eradicate polio from district ..

6 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) removes encroa ..

6 minutes ago

Rabi Pirzada's personal videos go viral on social ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.