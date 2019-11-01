Ukrainian Military Announces Completion of Disengagement Near Zolote

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Ukrainian military has completed disengagement of troops and military hardware in the area of Zolote in Donbas, Andrey Ageev, the head of the press service of the Joint Forces Operation, said on Friday.

The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic completed the disengagement earlier in the day.

"We have completed the separation of troops and hardware in Zolote. The next step will be verification or tracking and checking of our report about disengagement under the supervision of the special mission of the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe]. They are checking both our forces and the opponent's forces, whether they have really been withdrawn, using drones," Ageev said in a statement, as quoted by the UNN news agency.