Ukrainian Military Attache Attended Drills in Belarus on Tuesday - Ukrainian Defense Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Ukrainian military attache visited the exercises in Belarus on February 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"Two days ago, I had a very important conversation with my Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin ...

we are interested in maintaining good-neighborly relations. He assured me that there are no and will be no threats to Ukraine from the Belarusian territory. We immediately took several steps to strengthen the trust. Our military attache visited the exercises in Belarus yesterday, and today, we will host the Belarusian attache at the exercises in (the Ukrainian city of) Rivne," the minister said in a televised address.