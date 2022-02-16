UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Attache Attended Drills In Belarus On Tuesday - Ukrainian Defense Chief

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 12:53 PM

Ukrainian Military Attache Attended Drills in Belarus on Tuesday - Ukrainian Defense Chief

The Ukrainian military attache visited the exercises in Belarus on February 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The Ukrainian military attache visited the exercises in Belarus on February 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"Two days ago, I had a very important conversation with my Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin ...

we are interested in maintaining good-neighborly relations. He assured me that there are no and will be no threats to Ukraine from the Belarusian territory. We immediately took several steps to strengthen the trust. Our military attache visited the exercises in Belarus yesterday, and today, we will host the Belarusian attache at the exercises in (the Ukrainian city of) Rivne," the minister said in a televised address.

Related Topics

Ukraine Rivne Belarus February From

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 49 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 49 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 New Zealand's labor productivity rises 0.5 pct

New Zealand's labor productivity rises 0.5 pct

4 minutes ago
 UK Tabloid The Sun Edits Article About Timing of R ..

UK Tabloid The Sun Edits Article About Timing of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 22,133 new COVID-19 infections, 3 ..

Malaysia reports 22,133 new COVID-19 infections, 31 more deaths

4 minutes ago
 UK annual inflation hits near 30-year high at 5.5% ..

UK annual inflation hits near 30-year high at 5.5%

4 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 46 new local COVID-19 cas ..

Chinese mainland reports 46 new local COVID-19 cases

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>