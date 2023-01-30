UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Biology Specialists Sent To West To Hide Illegal Activity - Moscow

Ukrainian specialists in military biology are employed in the United States, Canada and the European Union so that Russia does not receive evidence of illegal activities and violations of international obligations from them, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Monday

"In 2022, the United States, Canada and the EU countries initiated programs for the employment and relocation to Western countries of Ukrainian specialists who had previously taken part in military biological activities," Kirillov told reporters.

This is primarily due to fears that Russian law enforcement agencies may receive additional evidence from Ukrainian specialists of illegal activities in violation of international obligations, the official added.

