Ukrainian Military Carries Out Defense Training On Crimean Border

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Artillery and tank reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces carried out drills on the border with Crimea to train for countering attempts to break through the defensive line, the army's command center said on Wednesday.

"Artillery and tank reserves carrying out combat tasks along the Crimean border ... were ordered to designated areas to counter the advance of the hypothetical adversary. According to the scenario, an enemy tank unit supported by infantry tried to break though our line of defense," the center said on Facebook.

During a reconnaissance mission, the Ukrainian troops identified main artillery forces of the enemy, moved the 100-millimeter (4 inch) anti-tank guns to firing positions and destroyed the targets, according to the statement.

Tank crews trained in maneuvering on open terrain, moving positions, using smoke screens and camouflaging equipment, and fighting the enemy on the active combat line.

"Tank and artillery units subordinate to the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine train in conditions close to real combat," Commander of the Joint Forces Lt. Gen. Serhii Naiev said.

Tensions have been on the rise in recent weeks in Ukraine's breakaway east. Neighboring Russia moved troops close to its western border, while the United States deployed two warships to the Black Sea.

