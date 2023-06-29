Open Menu

Ukrainian Military Casualties Reach Over 500 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Up to 530 Ukrainian soldiers were killed or wounded in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that Kiev also lost 10 pieces of military equipment.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces have continues attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions.

"During the hostilities in this (Donetsk) direction, the losses of the armed forces of Ukraine amounted to 530 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russian soldiers have repelled four Ukrainian attacks in this direction.

The ministry also said that the enemy lost up to 135 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, adding that one more attack was repelled near the Staromaiorske settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic.

