Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Ukrainian Military Chief Denies Shelling of Breakaway Territories in Eastern Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian military adhere to the ceasefire and did not fire in the direction of Donetsk following reports of a blast in the vicinity of the breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Ukrainian military adhere to the ceasefire and did not fire in the direction of Donetsk following reports of a blast in the vicinity of the breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine observe the ceasefire regime, did not plan or carry out any shelling, including in the direction of Donetsk," he wrote on Facebook.

