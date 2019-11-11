UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Military Completes Disengagement Near Petrivske - Joint Forces Operation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:43 PM

The Ukrainian military has completed the practical phase of disengagement of troops and hardware near the settlement of Petrivske in Donbas, Andrey Ageev, the head of the press service of the Joint Forces Operation, said on Monday, adding that mine clearance is due to start the next day

The disengagement is expected to be completed by Tuesday.

According to the Ukrainian military, 42 servicemen, three armored vehicles and 48 small arms have to be withdrawn.

"Today, at noon [10:00 GMT] ... the troops and forces have been separated. The Ukrainian government will inform the Foreign Ministry and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe [OSCE] today. They [OSCE] will conduct verification using a quadcopter and other means. Tomorrow, we plan to launch the next phase mine clearance of the area by the State Emergency Service," Ageev said, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

