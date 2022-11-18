Ukrainian Military Deliberately Killed Over 10 Russian Prisoners of War - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Ukrainian military deliberately killed more than 10 captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank a crime no one can present as a "tragic exception," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The intentional and methodical killing of more than ten immobilized Russian servicemen by the UAF degenerates with shots in the head at point blank cannot be presented as a 'tragic exception' against the background of the alleged general observance of the rights of prisoners of war by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that "the published new video evidence of the mass massacre of unarmed Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian soldiers confirms the savage essence of the current Kiev regime led by Zelenskyy and those who protect and support it.

"

The brutal killing of Russian prisoners of war is a common practice in the Ukrainian armed formations, point-blank ignored by the West, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his henchmen will have to answer before the court of history, and before the peoples of Russia and Ukraine for every tortured and killed Russian prisoner of war, the ministry said.