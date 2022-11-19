Ukrainian Military Deliberately Killed Over 10 Russian Prisoners of War - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The Ukrainian military deliberately killed more than 10 captured Russian servicemen, shooting them in the head at point blank ” a crime no one can present as a "tragic exception," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The intentional and methodical killing of more than ten immobilized Russian servicemen by the UAF degenerates with shots in the head at point blank cannot be presented as a 'tragic exception' against the background of the alleged general observance of the rights of prisoners of war by the Kiev regime," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also said that "the published new video evidence of the mass massacre of unarmed Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian soldiers confirms the savage essence of the current Kiev regime led by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and those who protect and support it."

The brutal killing of Russian prisoners of war is a common practice in the Ukrainian armed formations, point-blank ignored by the West, the defense ministry said.

Zelenskyy and his henchmen will have to answer before the court of history, and before the peoples of Russia and Ukraine for every tortured and killed Russian prisoner of war, the ministry added.

The Russian Investigative Committee on Friday opened a criminal investigation into the execution of Russian POWs by Ukrainian military.

"The military investigative bodies of the Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case against the Ukrainian armed formations on charges of 'murder of two or more persons committed by a group of persons in connection with their official activities' under part 2 of Article 105, as well as 'inhumane treatment of prisoners of war, the use of prohibited means and methods in an armed conflict' under part 1 of Article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code," the committee said on Telegram.

The Russian military investigators were also taking measures to identify individuals who captured the footage of the execution, it added.