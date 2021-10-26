UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Denies Reports About Capture Of Staromarievka Settlement In Donbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:53 PM

Ukrainian Military Denies Reports About Capture of Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas

The Ukrainian military on Tuesday denied media reports about the capture of the Staromarievka settlement in Donbas, the press office of the joint forces' operational headquarters said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Ukrainian military on Tuesday denied media reports about the capture of the Staromarievka settlement in Donbas, the press office of the joint forces' operational headquarters said.

Earlier in the day, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said that Kiev has made an attempt to seize the settlement, while the Babel news agency reported that soldiers entered Staromarievka on Monday.

"The Joint Forces Command says this information is false. This is another attempt by 'illegal armed groups of the Russian Federation' to discredit and accuse Ukraine of violating the line of demarcation," the press office wrote on its Facebook page.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Facebook Donetsk Kiev Media

Recent Stories

ERC presents new batch of ambulances to Ethiopia

ERC presents new batch of ambulances to Ethiopia

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of ..

T20 World Cup 2021:Pakistan to chase the target of 135 runs in clash with New Ze ..

16 minutes ago
 Begum Perveen Sarwar spearheading Breast Cancer Aw ..

Begum Perveen Sarwar spearheading Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Urban development, agri sectors schemes worth Rs 2 ..

Urban development, agri sectors schemes worth Rs 25.854b approved

4 minutes ago
 Jinnah Icon Team to represent Pakistan in Asia and ..

Jinnah Icon Team to represent Pakistan in Asia and Middle East Bridge Championsh ..

4 minutes ago
 69 SIs promoted to next rank

69 SIs promoted to next rank

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.