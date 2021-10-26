Ukrainian Military Denies Reports About Capture of Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

The Ukrainian military on Tuesday denied media reports about the capture of the Staromarievka settlement in Donbas, the press office of the joint forces' operational headquarters said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Ukrainian military on Tuesday denied media reports about the capture of the Staromarievka settlement in Donbas, the press office of the joint forces' operational headquarters said.

Earlier in the day, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said that Kiev has made an attempt to seize the settlement, while the Babel news agency reported that soldiers entered Staromarievka on Monday.

"The Joint Forces Command says this information is false. This is another attempt by 'illegal armed groups of the Russian Federation' to discredit and accuse Ukraine of violating the line of demarcation," the press office wrote on its Facebook page.