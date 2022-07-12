UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Deploy Kamikaze Drone At Residential Area In Enerhodar - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Ukrainian Military Deploy Kamikaze Drone at Residential Area in Enerhodar - Spokesman

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Ukrainian military has deployed a kamikaze drone at a residential area in Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia Region, with a number of killed and injured is yet to be defined, a military-civilian administration spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Around 2:20 p.m (11:20 GMT), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) used the kamikaze drone on the residential area in Enerhodar," the spokesman said.

He added that the SBU attempted to deploy one more kamikaze drone at the residential area.

