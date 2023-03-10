MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces have possibly deployed a Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), also known as a "smart bomb," near the city of Bakhmut for the first time since the beginning of Russia's special military operation, media reported on Friday.

The bomb was presumably used in the area near the Kurdyumivka settlement, Ukrainian news portal Strana.ua reported.

In December, US media reported that the White House was planning to supply Ukraine with advanced electronic equipment to convert unguided aerial munitions into high-precision "smart bombs" to target Russia's military positions. The delivery reportedly included global positioning devices that could be mounted onto a variety of arms and create what the US Defense Department called JDAM.