Ukrainian Military Deploys Kamikaze Drone At Residential Area In Enerhodar - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Ukrainian Military Deploys Kamikaze Drone at Residential Area in Enerhodar - Spokesman

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Ukrainian military has used a kamikaze drone at a residential area in Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia Region, with a number of killed and injured is yet to be defined, a military-civilian administration spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Around 2:20 p.m (11:20 GMT), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) used the kamikaze drone on the residential area in Enerhodar," the spokesman said.

He added that the SBU attempted to deploy one more kamikaze drone at the residential area.

"Since the beginning of the current day, another case of use of the kamikaze drone near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) has been prevented. In addition, one more drone was eliminated by the Russian air defense systems near the heating water utility in the city of Enerhodar," the spokesman said later in the day.

A spokesman of the Enerhodar city administration told Sputnik that the Ukrainian military launched a total of 6 drones during the day.

"In total, since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian armed forces have tried to use drones in attacks on Enerhodar six times. Three of them were shot down. The purpose of at least two of them were the facilities of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the spokesman added.

The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the liberated areas, residents can pay in Russian rubles, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored. The regions announced plans for the territories to become part of Russia.

