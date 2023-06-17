Ukrainian Military Equipment Pulled to Zaporizhzhia - Guerrilla Movement

(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The coordinator of the guerrilla movement in Mykolaiv told Sputnik that Ukrainian forces are moving equipment to Zaporizhzhia via Odesa using trains.

"A lot of information is coming in about the constant transfer of military equipment by rail, in this photo taken in the Odesa region, we see covered armored vehicles that are going towards Zaporizhzhia," the coordinator said, demonstrating a photograph of the train carrying military equipment.

The guerrilla coordinator also said that his movement has provided Russian troops with valuable information that has helped destroy over 80 units of Ukrainian military equipment in one night.