Ukrainian Military Fails to Reach Counteroffensive Goals in All Directions - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Ukrainian military have not reached the goal of the counteroffensive in any of the directions, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"In general, the enemy has not achieved its goals in any of the directions," Shoigu said, commenting on the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Kiev continues to unsuccessfully try to break through the defense of the Russian military in different directions, and several waves of attacks have been launched in two days, the minister said.

"They are actively fighting, trying to break through our defenses in different directions. Just over the past two days, several waves of attacks have been launched," the minister said.

High-precision strikes of the Russian military against the reserves of the Ukrainian military, including Western equipment, significantly reduce the offensive potential of the enemy, the minister concluded.