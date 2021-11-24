Ukrainian Military Fire 203 Shells on DPR in 15 Days - Representative in Security Subgroup

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Within 15 days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 203 projectiles on the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Alexey Nikonorov, a DPR representative in the security subgroup at the Donbas talks, said.

"According to the DPR representation in the JCCC and in the negotiation process, 28 ceasefire violations by the armed units of Ukraine were recorded between November 9 and 22," Nikonorov said.

"During this period, heavy weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements were used 20 times ... Six 152-mm shells, five 122-mm rounds shells, 107 projectiles with a caliber of 120 mm, 85 mines with a caliber of 82 mm were fired," he said.