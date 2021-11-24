UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Fire 203 Shells On DPR In 15 Days - Representative In Security Subgroup

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Ukrainian Military Fire 203 Shells on DPR in 15 Days - Representative in Security Subgroup

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Within 15 days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 203 projectiles on the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Alexey Nikonorov, a DPR representative in the security subgroup at the Donbas talks, said.

"According to the DPR representation in the JCCC and in the negotiation process, 28 ceasefire violations by the armed units of Ukraine were recorded between November 9 and 22," Nikonorov said.

"During this period, heavy weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements were used 20 times ... Six 152-mm shells, five 122-mm rounds shells, 107 projectiles with a caliber of 120 mm, 85 mines with a caliber of 82 mm were fired," he said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Donetsk November

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 24th November 2021

60 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Ste ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Hilal power past Pohang Steelers to qualify for FIFA Club ..

8 hours ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifying efforts to monitor LNG import ..

9 hours ago
 Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Aban ..

Russia Firmly Supports Initiative to Mutually Abandon COVID-19 Vaccine Patents - ..

9 hours ago
 Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group O ..

Apple Launches Lawsuit Against Israeli NSO Group Over Pegasus Surveillance

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC headquarters

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.