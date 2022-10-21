Ukrainian Military Fires 5 HIMARS Missiles at Lysychansk, Rubizhne - LPR Mission to JCCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The Ukrainian military on Friday fired four HIMARS missiles at the city of Lysychansk and one missile at the city of Rubizhne in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01:52 a.m. (local time, 22:52 GMT on Thursday) at the city of Lysychansk, using the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher (four missiles)," the LPR mission said on Telegram.

In another Telegram post, the mission said that the Ukrainian military also fired one missile at the city of Rubizhne.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Western countries have since been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the flame, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

The high mobility artillery rocket system M142 (HIMARS) was developed in the US by the UK BAE Systems and the US Lockheed Martin defense contractors in the late 1990s and has been produced since 2003. It is based on a three-axle wheeled chassis of the US army's family of medium tactical vehicles truck, and is capable of launching six rockets or one ATACMS surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile. The effective firing range of certain types of projectiles is up to 80 kilometers (50 miles).