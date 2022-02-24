Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En Masse - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Intelligence data shows that Ukrainian military personnel are massively leaving their positions, laying down their weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The positions of the Ukrainian units that laid down their arms are not attacked, the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the head of the breakaway Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, said he had information that Ukrainian soldiers were refusing to carry out the orders from Kiev.