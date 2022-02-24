UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En Masse - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 02:38 PM

Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En Masse - Russian Defense Ministry

Intelligence data shows that Ukrainian military personnel are massively leaving their positions, laying down their weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Intelligence data shows that Ukrainian military personnel are massively leaving their positions, laying down their weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Intelligence data shows that units and servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces are massively leaving their positions and weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

The positions of the Ukrainian units that laid down their arms are not attacked, the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the head of the breakaway Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik, said he had information that Ukrainian soldiers were refusing to carry out the orders from Kiev.

Related Topics

Russia Luhansk Kiev From

Recent Stories

US mobile market drives growth at Deutsche Telekom ..

US mobile market drives growth at Deutsche Telekom

34 seconds ago
 Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possibl ..

Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possible Fine Up to $1.3Mln - Reports

35 seconds ago
 Australian state bans offshore mining, exploration ..

Australian state bans offshore mining, exploration

37 seconds ago
 Gold imports up by 147% to $11 million in seven mo ..

Gold imports up by 147% to $11 million in seven months

4 minutes ago
 Woman crushes under trailer to death in road misha ..

Woman crushes under trailer to death in road mishap

4 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Will Never Provide W ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Will Never Provide Weapons to Warring Parties Unli ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>