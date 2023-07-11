Ukrainian Military Hits Berdyansk With Storm Shadow Missile Again - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Berdyansk in the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region again on Tuesday, Vladimir Rogov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia social movement "We Are Together With Russia," told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Rogov said that the air defense systems were activated in Berdyansk when the Ukrainian military fired a Storm Shadow missile, according to preliminary data.

"Now the second wave of shelling has begun. One hit was recorded on the territory of the city enterprise," Rogov said.