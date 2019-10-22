Ukrainian Military Holding Final Tests of Turkey-Made Bayraktar Drones

(@imziishan)

The Bayraktar TB2 drones, which Kiev bought from Turkey earlier this year, are going through their final tests at the Starokostiantyniv air base in Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force command said Tuesday

"Turkish representatives jointly with servicemen of the Ukrainian Air Force are testing equipment on the ground and in the air, including all the systems, camera hangers, weapons, a simulator, a ground control station and other equipment," the press service said on Facebook.

According to the statement, after the tests and preparation of the relevant documents, the Turkish drones will go into service within the Ukrainian Air Force. They will be operated by servicemen who had previously completed training in Turkey and obtained the right to use the system.

In January, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced that Kiev had signed an agreement for the supply of the drones for the Ukrainian army. In March, he confirmed that they had been delivered to Ukraine and successfully undergone initial tests.