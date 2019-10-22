UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Military Holding Final Tests Of Turkey-Made Bayraktar Drones

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Ukrainian Military Holding Final Tests of Turkey-Made Bayraktar Drones

The Bayraktar TB2 drones, which Kiev bought from Turkey earlier this year, are going through their final tests at the Starokostiantyniv air base in Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force command said Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The Bayraktar TB2 drones, which Kiev bought from Turkey earlier this year, are going through their final tests at the Starokostiantyniv air base in Ukraine, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force command said Tuesday.

"Turkish representatives jointly with servicemen of the Ukrainian Air Force are testing equipment on the ground and in the air, including all the systems, camera hangers, weapons, a simulator, a ground control station and other equipment," the press service said on Facebook.

According to the statement, after the tests and preparation of the relevant documents, the Turkish drones will go into service within the Ukrainian Air Force. They will be operated by servicemen who had previously completed training in Turkey and obtained the right to use the system.

In January, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced that Kiev had signed an agreement for the supply of the drones for the Ukrainian army. In March, he confirmed that they had been delivered to Ukraine and successfully undergone initial tests.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Turkey Facebook Kiev January March All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F chief must be given 'Fac ..

16 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed attends enthronement of new Japane ..

17 minutes ago

China's major telecom operators build over 80,000 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan,Turkey to identify areas for enhancing co ..

2 minutes ago

Central African countries in talks on boosting ant ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Futsal Fed plans to host Asian Championsh ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.