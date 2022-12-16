UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Killed 152 Civilians, Injured 425 Others In LPR Since February - JCCC

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 12:50 PM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The strikes carried out by the Ukrainian military on the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) have killed 152 civilian people and injured 425 others since February 24, the LPR's mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) said on Friday.

"A total of 577 civilians fell victims to the aggression of Ukrainian militant units during the above mentioned period, with 152 of them dead and 425 injured," the JCCC said on Telegram.

The mission also said the Ukrainian military's shelling killed 21 children and wounded 29 others.

In addition, 3,539 houses in 80 localities and 390 civil infrastructure facilities, including 90 education and 17 medical institutions, were damaged in Ukrainian attacks, it added.

