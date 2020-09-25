Ukrainian Military Plane An-26 Crashes Near Kharkiv During Exercises - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Ukrainian military plane An-26 crashed near the city of Chuguev in the Kharkiv Region, local news agency Depo.Kharkiv reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Earlier, media reported that there were cadets on board.

If they were trained on the An-26Sh, there could be 10 cadets and one instructor on the plane.

According to the agency's source, the disaster occurred at about 20.45 (17:45 GMT) near the city of Chuguev. The source added that the cadets of the Kharkiv Air Force University performed a training flight on the plane.

"It is far from the airfield, near the [Rostov] highway," the source added.